Specifications for the 2013 Volvo V70 T6 R-Design. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Volvo V70 T6 R-Design Bw My11 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1578 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1576 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2816 mm
|Height
|1540 mm
|Length
|4823 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1941 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2410 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|470 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|243 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|2100
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|224 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Bw995681123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Roof Racks
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- CCI & CWAB Pack - $4,175
- Comfort Seats Front - $3,400
- Family Pack - $7,375
- Lane Change Warning - $1,275
- Lane Departure Warning - $2,075
- Leather Trim Special - $2,650
- Metallic Paint - $1,550
- Power Sunroof - $2,650
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $4,175
- Satellite Navigation - $4,175
- Teknik Pack - $4,725