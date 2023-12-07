WhichCar
2014 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Quad Verde 1.7L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2014 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Quad Verde 1.7L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2014 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Quad Verde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1554 mm
Tracking Rear 1554 mm
Ground Clearance 102 mm
Wheelbase 2634 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 4351 mm
Width 1798 mm
Kerb Weight 1320 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 177 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 177 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1900
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 173 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Zar94000012345678
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Italy