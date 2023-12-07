WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. V12
  4. Vantage S

2014 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S My15 5.9L Petrol 2D Coupe

2014 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S My15 5.9L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2014 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Aston Martin V12 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 106 mm
Wheelbase 2600 mm
Height 1250 mm
Length 4385 mm
Width 1862 mm
Kerb Weight 1665 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1995 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 330 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 388 g/km
Green House 1.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 16.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 388 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 5750
Maxiumum Torque 620 Nm
Makimum Power 421 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 295/30 R19
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 11X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Scfgabcf2Ags00010
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Great Britain