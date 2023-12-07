Specifications for the 2014 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Ambition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Audi A3 1.8 TFSI Ambition 8V 1.8L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1555 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1526 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2595 mm
|Height
|1409 mm
|Length
|4421 mm
|Width
|1793 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1430 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1930 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|133 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|133 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1350
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Vze1000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,000
- Comfort Pack - $1,990
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,800
- Heated Front Seats - $600
- LED Headlights - $2,950
- Metallic Paint - $1,150
- Audi S-line Sports Pack - $4,200
- Premium Sound System - $1,750
- Styling Pack - $2,000
- Teknik Pack - $2,650
