Specifications for the 2014 Audi A3 S/Back 1.4 TFSI Attraction Cod. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Audi A3 S/Back 1.4 TFSI Attraction Cod 8V 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1544 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1514 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2636 mm
|Height
|1477 mm
|Length
|4310 mm
|Width
|1785 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1220 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|640 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|110 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|110 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|On Floor Behind Driver Seat
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Vxca123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,150
- Comfort Pack - $2,200
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,800
- Fog Lights - Front - $400
- Leather Upholstery - $1,350
- Metallic Paint - $1,050
- Power Sunroof - $1,950
- Sound System with 10 Speakers - $500
- Premium Sound System - $1,750
- Styling Pack - $2,000
- Teknik Pack - $2,900
