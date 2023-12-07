WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. A7
  4. Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro

2014 Audi A7 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4G My14 3.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2014 Audi A7 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro 4G My14 3.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2014 Audi A7 Sportback 3.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Audi A7 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1644 mm
Tracking Rear 1635 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2914 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 4969 mm
Width 1911 mm
Kerb Weight 1860 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2395 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 190 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 190 g/km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 2900
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 228 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz4Gxbn123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Audi A7 pricing and specs

45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback 2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $124,169
55 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback 3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $141,869
55 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback 3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $148,900
55 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback 3.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD $130,300