Specifications for the 2014 Audi A8 4.2 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Audi A8 4.2 TDI Quattro 4H My13 4.2L Diesel 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1648 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1639 mm
|Ground Clearance
|142 mm
|Wheelbase
|2992 mm
|Height
|1467 mm
|Length
|5137 mm
|Width
|1949 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1835 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2525 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|690 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|199 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|199 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|800 Nm
|Makimum Power
|258 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Front Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Rear Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Hzan123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Television
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Active Steering - $3,500
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,970
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $5,395
- Lane Change Warning - $1,350
- Lane Departure Warning - $2,340
- LED Headlights - $2,700
- Leather Trim Special - $5,665
- Night View Assist - $5,400
- Protective Glazing - $5,470
- Power Rear Seats - $9,440
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $9,845
- Sport Seats - $1,075
- Premium Sound System - $14,430
- Sports Suspension - $2,200
- Ventilated Front Seats - $5,500
