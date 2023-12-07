Specifications for the 2014 Audi R8 4.2 Fsi Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Audi R8 4.2 Fsi Quattro My15 4.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1632 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1593 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1252 mm
|Length
|4431 mm
|Width
|1904 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1560 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1880 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|320 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|318 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|318 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7900
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|316 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|295/30 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|11.0X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wuazzzfxzg7912345
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 7 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,095
- Carbon Fibre Brakes - $23,560
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $8,470
- Leather Extended Coverage - $13,225
- Racing Sports Seats - $8,650
- Premium Sound System - $1,070