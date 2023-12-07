Specifications for the 2014 Audi R8 Spyder 4.2 Fsi Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Audi R8 Spyder 4.2 Fsi Quattro My15 4.2L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1638 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1595 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1244 mm
|Length
|4434 mm
|Width
|1904 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1720 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2020 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|300 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|332 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|332 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7900
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|316 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|295/30 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|11.0X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wuazzzfxzg7912345
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Head Airbags
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Performance Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,095
- Carbon Fibre Brakes - $23,560
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $8,470
- Leather Extended Coverage - $13,225
- Racing Sports Seats - $9,100
- Premium Sound System - $1,070