Specifications for the 2014 Audi Rs 5 4.2 Fsi Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Audi Rs 5 4.2 Fsi Quattro 8T My14 4.2L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
MORE Audi News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1586 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1582 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2751 mm
|Height
|1366 mm
|Length
|4649 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1725 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2420 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|249 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|249 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|8250
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|331 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Wuazzz8Fxga123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Active Steering
- Adaptive Headlights
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Performance Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,100
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,900
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,000
- Driver Assist Pack - $2,000
- Dynamic Sports Pack - $4,990
- Exclusive Pack - $9,700
- Lane Change Warning - $1,400
- Leather Trim Special - $14,600
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,200
- Performance Brake Package - $14,600
- Power front seats with memory - $1,400
- Sports Exhaust System - $2,400
- Racing Sports Seats - $6,300
- Premium Sound System - $1,700
- Sports Suspension - $4,700
- Television - $2,450
Current Audi Rs 5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.9 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$159,069
|2.9 TFSI Quattro 5D Sportback
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$159,069
|2.9 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$169,100
|2.9 TFSI Quattro 5D Sportback
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$169,100
|2.9 TFSI Quattro 2D Coupe
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$162,300
|2.9 TFSI Quattro 5D Sportback
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$162,300