Specifications for the 2014 Audi S8 4.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Audi S8 4.0 TFSI Quattro 4H My14 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1634 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1625 mm
|Ground Clearance
|116 mm
|Wheelbase
|2994 mm
|Height
|1468 mm
|Length
|5147 mm
|Width
|1949 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1915 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|225 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|225 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1700
|Maxiumum Torque
|650 Nm
|Makimum Power
|382 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/35 R21
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9X21
|Rear Rim Size
|9X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz4Hzen000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Front Grille
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Door Closing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Surround Camera System
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
Optional Extras
- Carbon Fibre Brakes - $23,100
- Comfort Seats Rear - $5,650
- Heated Rear Seats - $2,350
- Leather Trim Special - $3,000
- Leather Extended Coverage - $1,490
- Night View Assist - $5,970
- Protective Glazing - $4,390
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $9,900
- Racing Sports Seats - $14,600
- Sound System with 19 Speakers - $14,500
