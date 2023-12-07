Specifications for the 2014 Audi Sq5 3.0 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Audi Sq5 3.0 TDI Quattro 8R My15 3.0L Diesel 5D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1634 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1633 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2818 mm
|Height
|1637 mm
|Length
|4644 mm
|Width
|1911 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1995 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2530 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|535 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|179 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|179 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel T/Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3900
|Torque RPM
|1450
|Maxiumum Torque
|650 Nm
|Makimum Power
|230 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trapezoidal Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Rxda000011
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,050
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,600
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,550
- Heated Front Seats - $800
- Heated Rear Seats - $700
- Metallic Paint - $1,850
- Metallic Paint Special - $2,950
- Power Sunroof - $3,100
- Premium Sound System - $1,550
- Television - $2,300
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,100
Current Audi Sq5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$110,875
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,469
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$119,700
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$125,400
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,700
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$122,300