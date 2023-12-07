WhichCar
2014 BMW 1 16I Urban F20 My14 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2014 BMW 1 16I Urban F20 My14 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2014 BMW 1 16I Urban. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1521 mm
Tracking Rear 1556 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1421 mm
Length 4324 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1310 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1840 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 530 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 134 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 112 g/km
CO2 Urban 172 g/km
CO2 Combined 134 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4400
Torque RPM 1350
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba1A120%0E000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

