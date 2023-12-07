Specifications for the 2014 BMW 1 35I M Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 BMW 1 35I M Sport E88 My13 Update 3.0L Petrol 2D Convertible
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1474 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1507 mm
|Ground Clearance
|107 mm
|Wheelbase
|2660 mm
|Height
|1411 mm
|Length
|4360 mm
|Width
|1748 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1610 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2050 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|440 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|200 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|200 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|225 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Chassis
|VIN Number
|Wbaun720%0Vg80001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Body Kit
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electric Top
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Protection System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Active High Beam Control - $320
- Active Steering - $2,860
- Adaptive Headlights - $940
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,000
- Comfort Access System - $1,500
- Innovation Pack - $3,500
- Metallic Paint - $1,700
- Power Sunroof - $2,920
- Satellite Navigation - $2,900
- Sound System with 8 Speakers - $1,110
- Premium Sound System - $2,100
