2014 BMW 1 M E82 My12 Update 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2014 BMW 1 M E82 My12 Update 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2014 BMW 1 M. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1541 mm
Tracking Rear 1541 mm
Wheelbase 2660 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 4380 mm
Width 1803 mm
Kerb Weight 1495 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1900 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 405 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 224 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 170 g/km
CO2 Urban 317 g/km
CO2 Combined 224 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5900
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R19
Rear Tyre 265/35 R19
Front Rim Size 9.0X19
Rear Rim Size 10.0X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbaur920%0Vm12345
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

