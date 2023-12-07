Specifications for the 2014 BMW 1 M135I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 BMW 1 M135I F20 My13 3.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1512 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1532 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1411 mm
|Length
|4340 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1430 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|188 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|146 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|261 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|188 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|235 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba1B720%0J123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Body Kit
- Cornering Brake Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Performance Brake Package
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Performance Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $1,092
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- Advanced Parking Pack (PA & PDCF & RVC) - $900
- Competition Package - $2,100
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,400
- Metallic Paint - $1,485
- Power Sunroof - $2,600
- Premium Sound System - $846
- Vision Pack - (PSR & XH & SSP) - $1,100
