Specifications for the 2014 BMW 2 18I Active Tourer Sport Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 BMW 2 18I Active Tourer Sport Line F45 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1557 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1558 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1555 mm
|Length
|4342 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1360 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1910 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|695 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|515 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|51 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|122 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|122 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba2A320%0Vz00001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Halogen Headlights
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $629
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $654
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,077
- Comfort Access System - $2,400
- Driver Assist Pack Plus - $769
- LED Headlights - $1,900
- Leather Upholstery - $1,692
- Metallic Paint - $1,142
- Professional Pack - $2,900
- Power Sunroof - $1,962
- Roof Racks - $308
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $423
- Wood Grain Trim - $385
Current BMW 2 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|20I M Sport 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD
|$66,700
|18I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$59,900
|20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$62,900
|30I M Sport 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD
|$72,100
|M235I Xdrive Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$80,900
|M240I Xdrive 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$93,100
|20I M Sport 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD
|$68,800
|18I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$62,100
|20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$65,200
|30I M Sport 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD
|$74,300
|M235I Xdrive Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$83,800
|M240I Xdrive 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$96,000