Specifications for the 2014 BMW 2 25I Active Tourer Luxury Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 BMW 2 25I Active Tourer Luxury Line F45 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1551 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1552 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1555 mm
|Length
|4342 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1430 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1970 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|515 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|51 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|142 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|142 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4750
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba2A720%0Vz00001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- Comfort Access System - $3,120
- Driver Assist Pack Plus - $1,000
- Metallic Paint - $1,485
- Professional Pack - $3,700
- Power Sunroof - $2,200
- Roof Racks - $400
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $550
- Wood Grain Trim - $500