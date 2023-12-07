Specifications for the 2014 BMW 3 20I Sport Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 BMW 3 20I Sport Line F30 My14 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1531 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1572 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2810 mm
|Height
|1429 mm
|Length
|4624 mm
|Width
|1811 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1455 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2005 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|745 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|141 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|141 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba3B160%0F012345
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $2,200
- Adaptive Headlights - $940
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,000
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,800
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,100
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,250
- Heated Front Seats - $850
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Head Up Display - $2,000
- Innovation Pack - $3,000
- Lane Change Warning - $1,200
- Metallic Paint - $1,840
- M Sport Package II - $8,300
- Park Assist - $675
- Power Sunroof - $2,920
- Reversing Camera - $1,000
- Sound System with 16 Speakers - $1,900
- Sound System with 9 Speakers - $700
- Sports Suspension - $800
- Television - $2,250
- Xenon Headlights - $2,050
