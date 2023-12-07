WhichCar
2014 BMW 3 25I E92 My12 2.5L Petrol 2D Coupe

2014 BMW 3 25I E92 My12 2.5L Petrol 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic Stept
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2014 BMW 3 25I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1513 mm
Ground Clearance 107 mm
Wheelbase 2760 mm
Height 1395 mm
Length 4612 mm
Width 1782 mm
Kerb Weight 1460 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1930 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 745 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 470 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 212 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.1 L/100km
CO2 Combined 212 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 2750
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 160 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 255/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.0X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wbake320%0E012345
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

