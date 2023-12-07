Specifications for the 2014 BMW 3 25I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 BMW 3 25I E92 My12 2.5L Petrol 2D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic Stept
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1513 mm
|Ground Clearance
|107 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1395 mm
|Length
|4612 mm
|Width
|1782 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1460 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1930 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|745 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|470 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|212 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|212 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|2750
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|160 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbake320%0E012345
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Comfort Access System
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,049
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $2,600
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $900
- Heated Front Seats - $850
- Metallic Paint - $1,840
- M Sport Package II - $3,000
- Parking Distance Control Front - $700
- Power Sunroof - $2,920
- Premium Sound System - $1,330
- Sports Suspension - $850
- Television - $2,250
- Voice Recognition System - $700
Current BMW 3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|20I M Sport 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$77,000
|30I M Sport 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$90,900
|M340I Xdrive 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, 4Wd
|$102,000
|30E M Sport Phev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$94,800
|30I M Sport Touring 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$94,800
|20I M Sport 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$80,200
|30I M Sport 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$94,700
|M340I Xdrive 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, 4Wd
|$106,200
|30I Sport Collection 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$82,045
|30E M Sport Phev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$98,700
|30I M Sport Touring 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$98,700
|30I Sport Collection 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$78,800