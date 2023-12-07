WhichCar
2014 BMW 4 28I Sport Line F32 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2014 BMW 4 28I Sport Line F32 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2014 BMW 4 28I Sport Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1545 mm
Tracking Rear 1594 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2810 mm
Height 1377 mm
Length 4638 mm
Width 1825 mm
Kerb Weight 1545 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1990 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 745 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 520 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 149 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 149 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8.0X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba3N32%0E0000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW 4 pricing and specs

20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $80,200
30I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $90,000
M440I Xdrive Gran Coupe Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $123,800
20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $83,500
30I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $93,700