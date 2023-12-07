Specifications for the 2014 BMW 5 20D GT Modern Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 BMW 5 20D GT Modern Line F07 My14 2.0L Diesel 4D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1611 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1654 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|3070 mm
|Height
|1559 mm
|Length
|4998 mm
|Width
|1901 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1875 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2590 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|630 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|139 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|139 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Rear Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbaxc020%0C123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Driver Assist Pack
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sunroof
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $1,300
- Active Steering - $3,500
- Adaptive Damping Control - $2,650
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,050
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,700
- Comfort Access System - $2,400
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,300
- Comfort Seats Front - $2,400
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $900
- Driver Assist Pack Plus - $2,400
- Heated Front Seats - $900
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Lane Change Warning - $1,400
- LED Headlights - $3,500
- Leather Trim Special - $1,300
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- M Sport Package II - $6,900
- Night View Assist - $3,700
- Park Assist - $1,200
- Power Door Closing - $900
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $5,700
- Sound System with 12 Speakers - $1,300
- Sound System with 16 Speakers - $1,950
- Premium Sound System - $13,000
- Television - $2,800
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,500
Current BMW 5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|20I M Sport Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, RWD
|$100,500
|20I M Sport Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, RWD
|$114,900