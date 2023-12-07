WhichCar
2014 BMW 5 35I GT Luxury Line F07 My14 Upgrade 3.0L Petrol 4D Coupe

2014 BMW 5 35I GT Luxury Line F07 My14 Upgrade 3.0L Petrol 4D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2014 BMW 5 35I GT Luxury Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1611 mm
Tracking Rear 1654 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 3070 mm
Height 1559 mm
Length 4998 mm
Width 1901 mm
Kerb Weight 1940 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2570 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 630 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 192 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 192 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 10X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Rear Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbasn220%0C123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

