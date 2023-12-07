WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. 5
  4. 35I Modern Line

2014 BMW 5 35I Modern Line F10 My14 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2014 BMW 5 35I Modern Line F10 My14 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2014 BMW 5 35I Modern Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW 5 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1600 mm
Tracking Rear 1627 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2968 mm
Height 1464 mm
Length 4899 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1710 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2320 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 610 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 180 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 180 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.0X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbafr720%0C123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW 5 pricing and specs

20I M Sport Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, RWD $100,500
20I M Sport Mhev 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, RWD $114,900