Specifications for the 2014 BMW 5 35I Touring Luxury Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 BMW 5 35I Touring Luxury Line F11 My14 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
MORE BMW 5 News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1600 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1626 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2968 mm
|Height
|1462 mm
|Length
|4907 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1715 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2420 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|650 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|197 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|197 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1200
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|225 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbamu720%0C123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Headlights
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Comfort Access System
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assist Pack
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats with memory
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $1,300
- Active Steering - $3,600
- Adaptive Drive - $7,000
- Adaptive Damping Control - $2,650
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,050
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,300
- Comfort Seats Front - $2,400
- Driver Assist Pack Plus - $2,400
- Heated Front Seats - $900
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Lane Change Warning - $1,400
- Leather Trim Special - $1,300
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- M Sport Package II - $4,700
- Night View Assist - $3,700
- Power Door Closing - $900
- Power Sunroof - $3,200
- Rear Spoiler - $500
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $5,700
- Premium Sound System - $9,750
- Television - $2,800
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,500
Current BMW 5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|20I M Sport Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, RWD
|$100,500
|20I M Sport Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, RWD
|$114,900