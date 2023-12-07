Specifications for the 2014 BMW 5 Active Hybrid 5 Luxury Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 BMW 5 Active Hybrid 5 Luxury Line F10 My15 3.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1600 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1627 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2968 mm
|Height
|1464 mm
|Length
|4899 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1925 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2535 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|163 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|163 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1200
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|250 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|9X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbafz920%0C000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Adaptive Headlights
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assist Pack
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats with memory
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $2,650
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,050
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,300
- Comfort Seats Front - $2,400
- Driver Assist Pack Plus - $2,400
- Heated Front Seats - $900
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Lane Change Warning - $1,400
- Leather Trim Special - $1,300
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- M Sport Package II - $4,700
- Night View Assist - $3,700
- Power Door Closing - $900
- Power Sunroof - $3,200
- Power Tailgate - $1,300
- Rear Spoiler - $500
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $5,700
- Premium Sound System - $9,750
- Television - $2,800
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,500
Current BMW 5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|20I M Sport Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, RWD
|$100,500
|20I M Sport Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, RWD
|$114,900