Specifications for the 2014 BMW 6 40I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 BMW 6 40I F13 3.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
MORE BMW 6 News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1600 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1657 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2855 mm
|Height
|1369 mm
|Length
|4894 mm
|Width
|1894 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1660 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2110 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|181 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|181 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|235 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.0X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbalw320%0C000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Drive - $8,000
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,700
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,300
- Comfort Seats Front - $1,600
- Lane Change Warning - $1,400
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,400
- Leather Trim Special - $3,000
- M Sport Package II - $8,700
- Night View Assist - $4,500
- Power Door Closing - $900
- Premium Sound System - $1,200
- Television - $2,800
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,500