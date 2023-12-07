Specifications for the 2014 BMW 6 50I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 BMW 6 50I F12 4.4L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1594 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1629 mm
|Ground Clearance
|123 mm
|Wheelbase
|2855 mm
|Height
|1365 mm
|Length
|4895 mm
|Width
|1894 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1940 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2390 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|249 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|249 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|300 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.0X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbalz320%0C000111
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Drive
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Seats Front
- Dynamic Drive
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,500
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,300
- Lane Change Warning - $1,400
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,400
- Leather Trim Special - $3,000
- Night View Assist - $4,500