Specifications for the 2014 BMW 6 50I Gran Coupe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 BMW 6 50I Gran Coupe F06 My15 4.4L Petrol 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1600 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1665 mm
|Ground Clearance
|126 mm
|Wheelbase
|2968 mm
|Height
|1392 mm
|Length
|5007 mm
|Width
|1894 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1865 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2320 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|570 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|206 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|206 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|650 Nm
|Makimum Power
|330 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.0X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba6B220%0Df00011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Drive
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats with memory
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Drive - $8,000
- Auto Stability Control - $3,600
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,500
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $4,700
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,300
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,200
- Driver Assist Pack Plus - $4,400
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Lane Change Warning - $1,400
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,400
- Leather Trim Special - $3,200
- Leather Extended Coverage - $8,600
- Metallic Paint - $2,500
- Night View Assist - $4,500
- Sound System with 16 Speakers - $1,600
- Premium Sound System - $16,000