WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. 7
  4. 60Li

2014 BMW 7 60Li F02 My14 6.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2014 BMW 7 60Li F02 My14 6.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2014 BMW 7 60Li. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW 7 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1621 mm
Tracking Rear 1628 mm
Ground Clearance 151 mm
Wheelbase 3210 mm
Height 1484 mm
Length 5212 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 2120 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2765 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 590 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 303 g/km
Green House 3.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 303 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 750 Nm
Makimum Power 400 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 10X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Front Air Suspension, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Rear Air Suspension, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbayg020%0B123456
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW 7 pricing and specs

40I Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD $248,300
40I Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD $236,100
40I Mhev 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, RWD $272,900