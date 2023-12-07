Specifications for the 2014 BMW 7 60Li. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 BMW 7 60Li F02 My14 6.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1621 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1628 mm
|Ground Clearance
|151 mm
|Wheelbase
|3210 mm
|Height
|1484 mm
|Length
|5212 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2120 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2765 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|590 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|303 g/km
|Green House
|3.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|303 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|750 Nm
|Makimum Power
|400 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|10X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Front Air Suspension, Self Levelling
|Rear Suspension
|Rear Air Suspension, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbayg020%0B123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Active Steering
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Comfort Access System
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Seats Front
- Comfort Seats Rear
- Dynamic Drive
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Damper Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Night View Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Air Suspension
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
