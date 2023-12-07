Specifications for the 2014 BMW 7 Active Hybrid 7L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 BMW 7 Active Hybrid 7L F02 My14 3.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1611 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1650 mm
|Ground Clearance
|144 mm
|Wheelbase
|3210 mm
|Height
|1479 mm
|Length
|5212 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1915 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2525 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|630 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|184 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|184 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|260 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Front Air Suspension, Self Levelling
|Rear Suspension
|Rear Air Suspension, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbaye420%0Cu34567
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Comfort Access System
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Rear Air Suspension
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Rear Air Conditioning - $3,300
- Active Steering - $3,600
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,100
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $4,700
- Dynamic Drive - $5,250
- Leather Trim Special - $6,900
- M Sport Package II - $9,000
- Night View Assist - $4,500
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $6,200
