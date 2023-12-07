WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. I3
  4. Rex (Hybrid)

2014 BMW I3 Rex (Hybrid) Io1 Hybrid 4D Hatchback

2014 BMW I3 Rex (Hybrid) Io1 Hybrid 4D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2014 BMW I3 Rex (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW I3 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1571 mm
Tracking Rear 1566 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2570 mm
Height 1578 mm
Length 3999 mm
Width 1775 mm
Kerb Weight 1315 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1730 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 415 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 9 L
Fuel Hybrid
Air Pollution 7.5
Green House 10
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 155/70 R19
Rear Tyre 175/60 R19
Front Rim Size 5.0X19
Rear Rim Size 5.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba1Z420%0Vv00001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany