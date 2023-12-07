WhichCar
2014 BMW I8 Phev I12 1.5L Hybrid 2D Coupe

2014 BMW I8 Phev I12 1.5L Hybrid 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1644 mm
Tracking Rear 1721 mm
Ground Clearance 117 mm
Wheelbase 2800 mm
Height 1291 mm
Length 4689 mm
Width 1942 mm
Kerb Weight 1485 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1855 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 350 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
Fuel Hybrid
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 49 g/km
Green House 10
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 2.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 121 g/km
CO2 Combined 49 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 3700
Maxiumum Torque 570 Nm
Makimum Power 266 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/50 R20
Rear Tyre 215/45 R20
Front Rim Size 7.0X20
Rear Rim Size 7.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba2Z220%0Vx02001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany