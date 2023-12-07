Specifications for the 2014 BMW M3 E92 My13. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 BMW M3 E92 My13 4.0L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1539 mm
|Ground Clearance
|107 mm
|Wheelbase
|2761 mm
|Height
|1392 mm
|Length
|4615 mm
|Width
|1804 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1830 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2280 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|269 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|269 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|8300
|Torque RPM
|3900
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|309 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbsdx920%0E012345
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Drive
- Adaptive Headlights
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Body Kit
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Damper Control
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Top
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rollover Protection System
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Side Impact Protection
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,000
- Leather Extended Coverage - $2,900
- Premium Sound System - $2,050
- Television - $2,250
