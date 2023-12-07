WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. M3
  4. Pure

2014 BMW M3 Pure E92 My13 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2014 BMW M3 Pure E92 My13 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2014 BMW M3 Pure. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW M3 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1536 mm
Tracking Rear 1535 mm
Ground Clearance 107 mm
Wheelbase 2761 mm
Height 1424 mm
Length 4615 mm
Width 1804 mm
Kerb Weight 1580 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2080 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 63 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 290 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 290 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 8300
Torque RPM 3900
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 309 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R19
Rear Tyre 265/35 R19
Front Rim Size 9.0X19
Rear Rim Size 10.0X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wbskg920%0E012345
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW M3 pricing and specs

G80 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $154,800
Cs 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $239,900
Competition 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $164,700
Competition Touring M Xdrive 5D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $172,900
Competition M Xdrive 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $170,700