Specifications for the 2014 BMW X4 Xdrive 20I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 BMW X4 Xdrive 20I F26 My15 2.0L Petrol 5D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1604 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1584 mm
|Ground Clearance
|204 mm
|Wheelbase
|2810 mm
|Height
|1624 mm
|Length
|4671 mm
|Width
|1881 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1735 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2325 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|590 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|67 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|171 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|146 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|214 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|171 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbaxw120%00G00001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Aluminium Trim
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $1,900
- Adaptive Headlights - $940
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,050
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,700
- Comfort Access System - $1,100
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $800
- Driver Assist Pack - $990
- Driver Assist Pack Plus - $3,300
- Heated Front Seats - $760
- Heated Rear Seats - $760
- Head Up Display - $2,000
- Lane Change Warning - $1,200
- LED Headlights - $3,300
- Metallic Paint - $1,900
- M Sport Package II - $4,000
- Park Assist - $675
- Protective Glazing - $800
- Power Sunroof - $2,920
- Roof Racks - $600
- Surround Camera System - $1,300
- Sound System with 12 Speakers - $700
- Premium Sound System - $2,300
- Television - $2,250
Current BMW X4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xdrive20I M Sport 5D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$93,300
|Xdrive30I M Sport 5D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$103,700
|M40I 5D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$131,800
|M Competition 5D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$180,600
|Xdrive20I M Sport 5D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD
|$95,700
|Xdrive30I M Sport 5D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$106,400
|M40I 5D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$135,200
|M Competition 5D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$185,200