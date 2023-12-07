Specifications for the 2014 BMW Z4 Sdrive 28I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 BMW Z4 Sdrive 28I E89 My14 2.0L Petrol 2D Roadster
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1511 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1537 mm
|Ground Clearance
|110 mm
|Wheelbase
|2496 mm
|Height
|1291 mm
|Length
|4239 mm
|Width
|1790 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1420 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1760 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|330 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|159 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|159 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wball520%0E123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Drive
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electric Top
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,000
- Design Pure Balance Pack - $2,600
- Design Pure Traction Pack - $1,100
- Leather Trim Special - $3,000
- Metallic Paint - $1,840
- M Sport Package II - $2,900
- Sport Seats - $1,330
- Premium Sound System - $2,300
- Sports Suspension - $2,600
- Television - $2,250
Current BMW Z4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|M40I 2D Roadster
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$135,600
|Sdrive20I M Sport 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$96,200
|M40I 2D Roadster
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$132,800
|Sdrive20I M Sport 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$94,200
|M40I 2D Roadster
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$139,800
|Sdrive20I M Sport 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$99,200