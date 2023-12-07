WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. Z4
  4. Sdrive 35Is

2014 BMW Z4 Sdrive 35Is E89 My14 3.0L Petrol 2D Roadster

2014 BMW Z4 Sdrive 35Is E89 My14 3.0L Petrol 2D Roadster details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2014 BMW Z4 Sdrive 35Is. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW Z4 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1511 mm
Tracking Rear 1537 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2496 mm
Height 1291 mm
Length 4239 mm
Width 1790 mm
Kerb Weight 1545 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1855 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 310 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 210 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 210 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1300
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/35 R19
Rear Tyre 255/30 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbalm120%0E123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW Z4 pricing and specs

M40I 2D Roadster 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $135,600
Sdrive20I M Sport 2D Roadster 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $96,200
M40I 2D Roadster 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $132,800
Sdrive20I M Sport 2D Roadster 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $94,200
M40I 2D Roadster 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $139,800
Sdrive20I M Sport 2D Roadster 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $99,200