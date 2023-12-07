WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Chery
  3. J1
  4. S2X

2014 Chery J1 S2X 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2014 Chery J1 S2X 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Micro

Specifications for the 2014 Chery J1 S2X. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Chery J1 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1370 mm
Tracking Rear 1355 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2390 mm
Height 1575 mm
Length 3713 mm
Width 1578 mm
Kerb Weight 1040 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1415 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 375 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 43 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 159 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 159 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 122 Nm
Makimum Power 62 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/60 R14
Rear Tyre 175/60 R14
Front Rim Size 5X14
Rear Rim Size 5X14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Door Aperture
Compliance Location Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
VIN Number Lvvdb12B%&D000012
Vehicle Segment Micro
Country Manufactured China