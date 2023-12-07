Specifications for the 2014 Chery J1 S2X. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Chery J1 S2X 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Tracking Front
|1370 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1355 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2390 mm
|Height
|1575 mm
|Length
|3713 mm
|Width
|1578 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1040 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1415 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|375 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|43 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|159 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|159 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|122 Nm
|Makimum Power
|62 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/60 R14
|Rear Tyre
|175/60 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5X14
|Rear Rim Size
|5X14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Door Aperture
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Lvvdb12B%&D000012
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 14 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats