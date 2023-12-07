WhichCar
2014 Chery J3 M1X 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2014 Chery J3 M1X 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2014 Chery J3 M1X. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1530 mm
Ground Clearance 128 mm
Wheelbase 2550 mm
Height 1467 mm
Length 4280 mm
Width 1792 mm
Kerb Weight 1310 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1800 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 720 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 490 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 57 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 200 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 200 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6150
Torque RPM 4300
Maxiumum Torque 147 Nm
Makimum Power 87 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Rh Side In Boot Compartment
VIN Number Lvvdb11B%&D012345
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured China