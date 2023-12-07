Specifications for the 2014 Chery J3 M1X. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Chery J3 M1X 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Cvt Auto 7 Speed Sequen
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
MORE Chery News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1530 mm
|Ground Clearance
|128 mm
|Wheelbase
|2550 mm
|Height
|1467 mm
|Length
|4280 mm
|Width
|1792 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1310 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1800 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|720 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|490 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|57 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|206 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|206 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6150
|Torque RPM
|3900
|Maxiumum Torque
|160 Nm
|Makimum Power
|93 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side In Boot Compartment
|VIN Number
|Lvvdb11B%&D012345
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System