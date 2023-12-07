WhichCar
2014 Chrysler 300 C My12 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2014 Chrysler 300 C My12 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2014 Chrysler 300 C. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1623 mm
Tracking Rear 1623 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 3052 mm
Height 1488 mm
Length 5066 mm
Width 1905 mm
Kerb Weight 1963 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2472 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1996 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 509 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72.3 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 185 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km
CO2 Combined 185 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 176 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R18
Rear Tyre 235/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 2C3Ccaum2Ch100001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America

