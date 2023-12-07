WhichCar
2014 Citroen C3 Exclusive 1.6 A5 My14 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2014 Citroen C3 Exclusive 1.6 A5 My14 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2014 Citroen C3 Exclusive 1.6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1469 mm
Tracking Rear 1471 mm
Ground Clearance 138 mm
Wheelbase 2466 mm
Height 1538 mm
Length 3941 mm
Width 1728 mm
Kerb Weight 1164 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1612 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1150 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 570 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 160 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 160 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R17
Rear Tyre 205/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf7Sc5Fs9&W123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured France

Current Citroen C3 pricing and specs

Shine 1.2 Puretech 82 5D Hatchback 1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $30,700
