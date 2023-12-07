WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Citroen
  3. C4
  4. Attraction

2014 Citroen C4 Attraction B7 My13 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2014 Citroen C4 Attraction B7 My13 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2014 Citroen C4 Attraction. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Citroen C4 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1532 mm
Tracking Rear 1535 mm
Ground Clearance 143 mm
Wheelbase 2608 mm
Height 1502 mm
Length 4329 mm
Width 1789 mm
Kerb Weight 1270 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1755 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 670 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 485 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 159 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 159 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 7X15
Rear Rim Size 7X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Vf7Nc5Fs9&S123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France

Current Citroen C4 pricing and specs

Shine 1.2 Thp 114 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD $39,200
Shine 1.2 Thp 114 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD $39,990
Shine 1.2 Thp 96 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD $43,490
Shine 1.2 Thp 96 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD $42,600