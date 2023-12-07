Specifications for the 2014 Citroen C4 Attraction. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Citroen C4 Attraction B7 My13 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1532 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1535 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2608 mm
|Height
|1502 mm
|Length
|4329 mm
|Width
|1789 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1270 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1755 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|670 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|485 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|159 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|159 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|160 Nm
|Makimum Power
|88 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|7X15
|Rear Rim Size
|7X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Vf7Nc5Fs9&S123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Traction Control System
Current Citroen C4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Shine 1.2 Thp 114 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$39,200
|Shine 1.2 Thp 114 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$39,990
|Shine 1.2 Thp 96 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$43,490
|Shine 1.2 Thp 96 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$42,600