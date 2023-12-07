WhichCar
2014 Citroen C4 Exclusive E-Hdi B7 My13 1.6L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2014 Citroen C4 Exclusive E-Hdi B7 My13 1.6L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2014 Citroen C4 Exclusive E-Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1519 mm
Tracking Rear 1519 mm
Ground Clearance 143 mm
Wheelbase 2608 mm
Height 1502 mm
Length 4329 mm
Width 1789 mm
Kerb Weight 1290 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1825 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 670 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 535 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 114 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 114 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Vf7Nc5Hr%&S123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France

