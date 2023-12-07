Specifications for the 2014 Citroen C4 Exclusive E-Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Citroen C4 Exclusive E-Hdi B7 My13 1.6L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1519 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1519 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2608 mm
|Height
|1502 mm
|Length
|4329 mm
|Width
|1789 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1290 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1825 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|670 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|535 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|114 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|114 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Vf7Nc5Hr%&S123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Change Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Current Citroen C4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Shine 1.2 Thp 114 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$39,200
|Shine 1.2 Thp 114 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$39,990
|Shine 1.2 Thp 96 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$43,490
|Shine 1.2 Thp 96 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, FWD
|$42,600