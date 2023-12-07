WhichCar
2014 Citroen C4 Grand Picasso Seduction My13 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2014 Citroen C4 Grand Picasso Seduction My13 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2014 Citroen C4 Grand Picasso Seduction. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1504 mm
Tracking Rear 1506 mm
Ground Clearance 111 mm
Wheelbase 2730 mm
Height 1660 mm
Length 4590 mm
Width 1829 mm
Kerb Weight 1505 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2220 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 770 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 162 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 162 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R17
Rear Tyre 215/50 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf7Ua5Fv8Bj000011
Country Manufactured France