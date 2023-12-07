WhichCar
2014 Citroen C5 Exclusive Hdi Tourer X7 My14 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2014 Citroen C5 Exclusive Hdi Tourer X7 My14 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2014 Citroen C5 Exclusive Hdi Tourer. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1585 mm
Tracking Rear 1556 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2815 mm
Height 1479 mm
Length 4829 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1695 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2326 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 631 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 71 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 181 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 181 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R18
Rear Tyre 245/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Vf7Rw4Hla&L123456
Country Manufactured France