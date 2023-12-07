Specifications for the 2014 Citroen C5 Seduction Hdi Tourer. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Citroen C5 Seduction Hdi Tourer X7 My13 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1587 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1558 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2815 mm
|Height
|1479 mm
|Length
|4829 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1695 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2326 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|631 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|181 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|181 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Vf7Rw4Hla&L123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $750
- Power Sunroof - $2,000