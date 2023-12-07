WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Citroen
  3. C5
  4. Seduction

2014 Citroen C5 Seduction X7 My13 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

2014 Citroen C5 Seduction X7 My13 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2014 Citroen C5 Seduction. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Citroen C5 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1587 mm
Tracking Rear 1558 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2815 mm
Height 1451 mm
Length 4779 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1546 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2065 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 519 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 71 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 179 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 179 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/60 R17
Rear Tyre 225/60 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Vf7Rd5Fva&L123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France