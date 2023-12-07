WhichCar
2014 Citroen Ds4 Dsport My13 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2014 Citroen Ds4 Dsport My13 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2014 Citroen Ds4 Dsport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1531 mm
Tracking Rear 1526 mm
Ground Clearance 172 mm
Wheelbase 2612 mm
Height 1533 mm
Length 4275 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1391 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1820 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1550 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 680 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 430 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 149 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.4 L/100km
CO2 Extra 125 g/km
CO2 Urban 105 g/km
CO2 Combined 149 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1700
Maxiumum Torque 275 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R19
Rear Tyre 225/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location In Boot Compartment On Lhs
VIN Number Vf7Nx5Fu8&Y000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France